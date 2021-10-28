  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Tahiti (Papeete) Cruise Reviews

4.3
485 reviews

1-10 of 485 Tahiti (Papeete) Cruise Reviews

Disorganized cluster

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Hawaii

User Avatar
NCLShareholderForNow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Tahiti to Hawaii inaugural cruise for this port and updated ship. They took up all passports and would not give back as stated till 6 days into cruise after visiting other countries. Forgot to load orange juice onto ship. No one knows anything. Told no daily puzzles or library area by ft desk. Wrong as a Multifunctional Room on top floor. Have canceled or changed over half of shore excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Not impressed

Review for Star Breeze to Transatlantic

User Avatar
patty1955
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After reading about Windstar on this forum and talking to my sister (who loved Windstar), I had high hopes for our first cruise with them. Well, the cruise is over and all I can say is I’m disappointed. We have some wonderful memories and we were impressed by a number of things but over all, it was a letdown. Maybe I just expected too much. This was not our first covid cruise, it was our third. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Aranui 5 - Not recommended - No pleasure - Inedible food - Expensive

Review for Aranui 5 to South Pacific

User Avatar
CaptainFletcher
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were for the second time on the Aranui 5 after a very nice trip to the Marquesan Islands in 2017. Our 2nd trip to Australis, on the other hand, was not enjoyable and a big disappointment. First the positive: the cabin (suite) was very good, but also cost € 15,600 for a double cabin with 12 days. Now everything else is to forget. The food on the ship was minimalistic. Breakfast was only from ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Great vacation to the Marquesas

Review for Aranui 5 to South Pacific

User Avatar
ljshome
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We read about this half freighter/half cruiser about 20 years ago for the first time and always said we would do it one day. Well, when our Wind Spirit cruise in the South Pacific was cancelled, we were looking for another alternative and this was it! Wow, what an experience. This ship takes everything from baby food to cars to these remote islands every two weeks or so. The Marquesas are ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

I cannot say enough about this small ship and the crew and the service!

Review for Paul Gauguin to South Pacific

User Avatar
Sophie the dog
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

In wanting to explore the South Pacific and the islands, we chose the small ship, The Paul Gauguin. The service and information available to us in preparation for the trip was superb. Each phone call was extremely helpful and thorough. Even at the Airport in LA they had a very gracious representative who welcomed us and gave us information that would be helpful. Once on the ship we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Easing ourselves back into cruising

Review for Star Breeze to South Pacific

User Avatar
loudini56
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first international trip since February 2020. We had actually booked this cruise for November of 2020 but of course it was canceled and we were able to rebook for early December 2021. We didn't feel we would be comfortable on a large cruise ship with 3600 plus passengers. The Star Breeze has a capacity of 312 passengers. Our cruise had 125 passengers so my wife and I felt very ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Trip of a lifetime!

Review for Star Breeze to South Pacific

User Avatar
CnC1633
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

After being trapped inside for months, like everyone else, we tried to visit anywhere we’d be accepted! We’d had so many trips canceled we were pleased to go anywhere! Tahiti it was! We booked back to back cruises so after visiting the Tuamotus we circled French Polynesia twice! What we missed the first time because we were on different excursions, we got to see the second time around. It was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Star Balcony Suite

Our First Windstar Experience on the Lovely Star Breeze

Review for Star Breeze to South Pacific

User Avatar
vmarq
10+ Cruises

We decided to try a different cruise line as our favorite has been Celebrity. We have sailed Carnival, Norwegian, Princess, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity in the past. Since we had never been to French Polynesia, we chose Windstar and wanted to try out the Star Breeze which had just undergone expansion and refurbishment. Of course due to Covid, we had 2 cancellations before going on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

First time on Windstar and it was fantastic!

Review for Star Breeze to South Pacific

User Avatar
mysparky
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We've previously cruised only on larger ships (Princess, RC and Celebrity) and we were really interested in trying out the small ship experience. Since the destination (Tahiti) was the highest priority to us, we placed a much lower priority on evening entertainment, the pool "scene" and the casino. We went into this cruise expecting that we might find the evening a bit too low-key for us and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Star Ocean View Suite

Chance of a lifetime

Review for Aranui 5 to South Pacific

User Avatar
Flying Coyote
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for 2 reasons: the exotic ports it was calling on AND the unusual design of the ship- 1/2 Cargo and 1/2 Cruise ship. The food, was always flavorful. Everyone receives the same entree. Unless one has food allergies. The guides, were incredibly knowledgeable and helpful. The shore activities were very interesting AND are included in the price of the cruise. On ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

