  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Sydney (Australia) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
627 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 627 Sydney (Australia) Cruise Reviews

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
ubu62
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Stunningly beautiful ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Review for Silver Muse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Povertu2
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We toured Sydney on our own and with a private tour guide prior to boarding the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
ozpen
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We live in Sydney so did not take an excursion. Sydney Harbour is always so beautiful and it was wonderful to spend the first afternoon onboard Ovations soaking up the magnificent view. Definitely the best harbour in the world.! ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
rscales2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Went to the Opera House and Bondi Beach. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
NCCruiserhusband2014
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Great Port. Lots to do, good venues to see. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
lissie
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Met friends - the dock is a long way from down town. There is a free shuttle not that Cunard advertised this in advance ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Majestic Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
RosieCanberra
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Service at OPT was excellent. We arrived approximately 3.20pm and walked straight on. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Majestic Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
anterior43
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Time too short at Hobart and like more time to explore. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Kamfish642
10+ Cruises

We pre-booked for a Hop-on / Hop-off bus tour, which also included a harbor cruise on Captain Cook Cruises. Red line tours the city, which takes you down to harbor next to Opera House. Also took Blue line which took us over to Bondi Beach where we had lunch; reminded me somewhat of southern France ports. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Ruby Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Skydollnw
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Have family in Sydney but it is a magical city to get around and take a ferry to manly or a train. To anywhere . Easy from the airport to port . ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Sydney (Australia) Reviews
Sydney (Australia) Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Sydney (Australia) Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.