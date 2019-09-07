  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
St. Petersburg Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
624 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 627 St. Petersburg Cruise Reviews

Review for Viking Akun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Janronm
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was ous second time to visit here and loved it again ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Viking Akun to Europe - All

User Avatar
mombin
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Te fountains had just been turned off, but it didnt diminish the splendor at all. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Viking Akun to Europe - All

User Avatar
mombin
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Could not believe the extensive amount of items so we focused on a very small section. Very crowded with tourists, even though it was October. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Viking Akun to Europe - All

User Avatar
mombin
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Breathtaking experience. Such beauty and opulence, beyond description. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Alon10
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We took a private guide to go on the highlights. Armitag museum is outstanding. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Viking Helgi to Russia River

User Avatar
Often Travelling
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

A very detailed tour of the historic sights of St Petersburg. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Viking Helgi to Europe - All

User Avatar
Marystrips
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

Fabulous. We were lucky that weather was good. And we got to see the fountains in full splendor. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Maricole
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

River cruise was great ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
NRC2004
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It is a wonderful city and TJ did a fine job. We had an excellent two day private tour with two couples. A highlight of our cruise adventure ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
antonia80
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Border control very uncommunicative. We had a tour booked, saw the sights and shortly after returned to the ship. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

