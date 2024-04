Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Sinfonia

Unfortunately in this desert city, almost everything opens at about 6:00 in the evening, and our ship left about 5:00. We rented our own car, but we had to meet at the rental office, which means we had to pay one of the ripoff taxis to get us there. They charged us 300 for the ride to the rental shop, and our taxi back using the meter was 30. The Naama Bay area was a nice beach area. Like a ...