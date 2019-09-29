  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Seville Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
375 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 375 Seville Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Gem to Europe - All

User Avatar
sabre635
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Seville is very beautiful and easy to get around. Visited during the annual Spring Fair where many people were dressing up in traditional dress riding in horse drawn carriages. Tapas was wonderful and tried a few things I would never try at home like ox tail. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Donotusedelta
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Docked in Cadiz (bit misleading saying Seville its an hour away) really like Cadiz old town. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Review for Marina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Holmesie
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Seville was replaced by Alicante prior to our cruise due to an inability to secure a dock. This was disappointing as Alicante is fine and worth a visit, but not the draw that Seville was for us. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

User Avatar
GMan1989
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Used hop on hop off bus. Great value, fantastic port! ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Star Trek 1
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Enjoyed the walking tour and the Flamenco show, complete with drinks and food. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
evelynbubu
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

we took a catamaran to puerto de sta maria to visit friends who luve there.,but have been to Cadiz before and ot is beautiful ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Queen Victoria to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Kynance
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Excellent visit to the Roman amphitheatre museum in Cádiz. Free entry. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Mediterranean

User Avatar
B A traveller
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Did get internet at the port Cadiz. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Mediterranean

User Avatar
gosomewhereanywhere
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We loved Seville. nuf said. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Marina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
blackbr
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Did Spain Day tours for all excursions. We went into old town area near the Cathedral. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

