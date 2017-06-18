Seoul (Incheon) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
27 reviews

1-10 of 27 Seoul (Incheon) Cruise Reviews

Review for a Asia Cruise on Norwegian Jewel

Tony SA
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We toured Seoul on our own. Visited the DMZ and took a seperate tour of Seoul thru different local operators. Both were great to visit and explore ...
Sail Date: March 2024

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

Alex1973
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We didn't venture as far a Seoul but got the free shuttle bus into Incheon. Apparently this was the first time that a Cruise ship had used the new Intewrnational terminal. It really is nowhere near Incheon and it takes a fair while to get to downtown on the bus. Once there, disappointingly, there really wasn't much to see and everything seemed rather run down. We were probably in Incheon for an ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

icsinger08
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Transportation into Seoul from Incheon can get confusing/ long. We took the cruise provided bus into downtown Incheon then the train into Seoul. Took about 1.5 hours total and very little English is spoken. Again, I recommend getting their local transportation card and loading a purse on it. We paid for multiple things in the city with that card and it made getting on and off the subway/ trains a ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

thankssocialsecurity
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Not much to see here. There is a HOHO bus route that does not allow HOHO. If you get off you'll have to buy another ticket. Strange. ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Review for a Asia Cruise on Ovation of the Seas

RomeAlot
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

It was so easy to travel to Seoul from Incheon, we had a lovely day, visiting the palace and enjoyed the shopping. We also visited China town in Incheon. The curtesy bus enabled us to do this. ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

franckydoudou
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

beautiful city not too crowded and nice population. excellent food, plenty to visit but be careful as far away from the port. ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

SALAMANCA2014
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The ship arrived late due to fog in the area. The ship offered free shuttle service from the pier to the City of Incheon. We walked around the city and then purchased a one way ticket on the train to Seoul. We visited a couple of shopping areas in Seoul. Most of the sites were closed by the time we reach Seoul. ...
Sail Date: March 2018

Review for a Asia Cruise on Majestic Princess

petshaz
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

our experience getting off the ship was poor. took over an hour and half just to get off ship and onto a shuttle bus. both crew and port authorities badly lacking in organisational skills. when we did get into Incheon, we thoroughly enjoyed the markets, people friendly, and lots of bargains to be had. so interesting seeing the different foods cooked fresh. and they were safe to eat. again not ...
Sail Date: June 2017

Review for a Asia Cruise on Majestic Princess

Margaret5281
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Apart from having to queue for an hour to get through immigration even though we were giving times by Princess no members if staff there to supervise this so 1 hour late leaving ...
Sail Date: June 2017

Review for a Asia Cruise on Majestic Princess

Fluffy Duck
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did not dock until 12.00pm so did not have a lot of time here. We caught the ship's shuttle into the city where we walked around and had a look at the markets and shops which are in what appear to be the old subways. It started raining so dampened things a bit. ...
Sail Date: June 2017

