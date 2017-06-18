Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

We didn't venture as far a Seoul but got the free shuttle bus into Incheon. Apparently this was the first time that a Cruise ship had used the new Intewrnational terminal. It really is nowhere near Incheon and it takes a fair while to get to downtown on the bus. Once there, disappointingly, there really wasn't much to see and everything seemed rather run down. We were probably in Incheon for an ...