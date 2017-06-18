We didn't venture as far a Seoul but got the free shuttle bus into Incheon. Apparently this was the first time that a Cruise ship had used the new Intewrnational terminal. It really is nowhere near Incheon and it takes a fair while to get to downtown on the bus. Once there, disappointingly, there really wasn't much to see and everything seemed rather run down. We were probably in Incheon for an ...
Transportation into Seoul from Incheon can get confusing/ long. We took the cruise provided bus into downtown Incheon then the train into Seoul. Took about 1.5 hours total and very little English is spoken. Again, I recommend getting their local transportation card and loading a purse on it. We paid for multiple things in the city with that card and it made getting on and off the subway/ trains a ...
The ship arrived late due to fog in the area. The ship offered free shuttle service from the pier to the City of Incheon. We walked around the city and then purchased a one way ticket on the train to Seoul. We visited a couple of shopping areas in Seoul. Most of the sites were closed by the time we reach Seoul. ...
our experience getting off the ship was poor. took over an hour and half just to get off ship and onto a shuttle bus. both crew and port authorities badly lacking in organisational skills. when we did get into Incheon, we thoroughly enjoyed the markets, people friendly, and lots of bargains to be had. so interesting seeing the different foods cooked fresh. and they were safe to eat. again not ...
We did not dock until 12.00pm so did not have a lot of time here. We caught the ship's shuttle into the city where we walked around and had a look at the markets and shops which are in what appear to be the old subways. It started raining so dampened things a bit. ...