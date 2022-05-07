We booked a Royal Caribbean Cruise Ovation of the Seas, under the condition to be granted a medical exemption to sail to one out of ten guests in our group. We do know the possibilities of a negative response, we do not expect from Royal to keep us waiting until 3 days before sailing to let us know, under the presumption that their are reviewing the documentation presented to them and will let us ...
This was our third cruise back after the Covid year. We were on the Carnival Elation in October, and Harmony of the Seas in December.
We chose this cruise because we could get back on board and used the Next Cruise program on the Harmony. Seems like Royal was giving away cruises late last year, (at least to us). We are Vaxed, and boosted, and the price was great. So, we jumped on the Alaska ...
This was our fourth cruise our first on Norwegian. I will start with the positive. The staff was very friendly and the ship was very clean and modern. The activity directors were friendly and very high energy, always trying to get everyone involved.
Now for the bad.
The entertainment was B rated at best. The smaller bar acts were better than their musical and magic show.
Their food ...
This was our first cruise since the fall of 2019. For a variety of reasons we chose Alaska as our first post-Covid cruise destination. Discovery Princess is a brand new ship and we thought it would be fun to be among the first passengers to cruise on a new ship. That piece of it was okay, but we probably won't seek out that experience again. Anyway, the post covid landscape provides a unique ...
Boy this is tough to write. Swallow my pride, my humility, and take full ownership of the fact that my wife and I talked our friends into going on this trip with us as their first cruise experience.
Go ahead, say it:
1) 'You should have known better! It was the Crown Princess' first sailing in 25 months!'
2) 'This was the first Alaskan itinerary the Crown was doing for the season!'
3) ...
We chose this cruise because my wife has always wanted to go to Alaska. While everyone on the boat has been very nice and helpful , it’s not that our itenerary has been changed at least five times. There is absolutely no excuse for not having this ship in running order given the amount of time it was out of service. Excursions changed many times and even cancelled because we couldn’t make that ...
May7- May 14 2022
1. No one was there to meet us at Seattle Airport as advertised after flying 2000 miles from Orlando.
2. After finding Princess setup were told to carry our 4 bags to the shuttle area and get in line to board a bus for transport to ship. We waited an hour in 45 degree temperatures with empty buses in front of us watching the staff bump into each other. we personally ...
I have done 10 cruises prior to this round trip Seattle to Alaska, all with princess. This was the worst ever. Engine & other mechanical issues forced the ship to reduce speed to 15knts, causing the ship to bypass Juneau totally and reduce time in Skagway & Ketchikan. Even our stay in glacier bay was reduced. Princess offered us $100 onboard credit & 20% of the cruise cost in future ship ...
First, let me say I had a great time. I love cruising, and even a bad cruise is better than no cruise at all! But so many on this cruise that I talked to will not go on Princess again, and certainly not the Crown. And I talked to lots- First-time cruisers, Elite cruisers, ship staff, ship officers.
Officers did admit ship was over capacity (70%), when should have been at 60%. Move-over ...
We booked this cruise a while back, hoping that Covid would be a distant memory. We had tried Carnival (too mess/noisy), Norwegian (Liked it a lot if only a little antiseptic) and took a shot at Holland America. Our room was lovely (Neptune Suite) with an enormous living room area, big bathroom, a dressing room for all my lady-crap and closets for days. We even had a teak dining table on the ...