Savona Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
28 reviews

1-10 of 28 Savona Cruise Reviews

Review for Costa Smeralda to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
bckl
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Savona was a lovely city and definitely worth it. 5min walk into it from the ship. ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
MK_Cruiser1955
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A lovely town which was great to explore with the convenience of the ship docking right in teh town centre ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Costa Pacifica to Mediterranean

User Avatar
mcrious
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Nice little italian port city, Lots to see. Don't miss the Priamar Fortalezza and the cathedral (chappel). ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Costa Diadema to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Maurice1956
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Small industrial town. Not much there for a tourist to see. Most people bus ti Napoli or Monaco ...
Sail Date: February 2019

Review for Costa Diadema to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
cliffy97
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Nice little port which is completely walkable. ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Review for Costa Diadema to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
kwmansell
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Easy parking and NH Hotel right at port. Plenty to eat right infront of ship and sites are within walking distance. ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Review for Costa Magica to Mediterranean

User Avatar
dkaigler
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We didn't get to take an excursion here. Had planned for the "Gourmet" tour with a stop at the Barolo winery and truffles at Alba, but that was cancelled at the last minute! We ended up just going into Savona and getting on a little train that took us around the city. Not great. The narrative repeated the same thing over and over. ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Review for Costa Diadema to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
feedguy
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Stayed in Savona, lovely town and quaint port area, some great shopping. ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Review for Costa Diadema to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Janisrae
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Not much to do in this tiny town. If I had it to do over again, I would take an excursion to another town. Obviously the stop/port is so people can get on the boat - not because it is a destination ...
Sail Date: March 2018

Review for Costa Diadema to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Angw
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

gave this rating as the weather was so cold we only made it to the 1st cafe and came back to the ship ...
Sail Date: November 2017

