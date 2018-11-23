  • Newsletter
Santos (Sao Paulo) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.8
Poor
40 reviews

1-10 of 40 Santos (Sao Paulo) Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
cregger57
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Hideous commercial port. Worthless ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
DalTexDancer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Sao Paulo (Santos), Brazil seemed to be a lackluster port merely on the itinerary to refuel the ship. Just another big city in Brazil with anything worth touring very far (about 20 to 30 minutes by shuttle) from the industrial dock. ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Review for MSC Poesia to South America

User Avatar
ADP2020
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The boarding was made 2 hours late and when we boarded we received no orientation of dinner or show. We had to go asking. ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
Findingflow
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked with cruise line. The tour was about 4 hours and we visited a few highlighted places of Santos, and went up to the summit to have a great view of the city. It is about 4 hours long which is very nice. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
croninkay
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Not a very attractive port and a long way from São Paulo. We had a little walk around but not too much to see. ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
connellsville
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

Went to coffee museum, rode through city on bus, stopped at beach to see sculpture commemorating Japanese immigrants. Couldn&rsquo;t hear Guide most of the time. Waste of time and money. ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
IanD71
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Shopping arcade and beach, nothing of much interest or significance. ...
Sail Date: February 2019

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
teamflames
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Did the tourist tram and pele museum which were cheap but the old town doesn't have much to see. ...
Sail Date: February 2019

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
Trend
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Best part was the coffee museum ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Transatlantic

User Avatar
onyourmark
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

there’s nothing around the port, so we took the Celebrity shuttle bus ($15/person) to the city and went shopping and walked along the beachfront promenade ...
Sail Date: November 2018

