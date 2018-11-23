Cruiser Rating
Review for
Azamara Pursuit to South America
DalTexDancer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s
Sao Paulo (Santos), Brazil seemed to be a lackluster port merely on the itinerary to refuel the ship. Just another big city in Brazil with anything worth touring very far (about 20 to 30 minutes by shuttle) from the industrial dock. ...
Read More
Review for
MSC Poesia to South America
ADP2020
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s
The boarding was made 2 hours late and when we boarded we received no orientation of dinner or show. We had to go asking. ...
Read More
Review for
Azamara Pursuit to South America
Findingflow
10+ Cruises • Age 50s
We booked with cruise line. The tour was about 4 hours and we visited a few highlighted places of Santos, and went up to the summit to have a great view of the city. It is about 4 hours long which is very nice. ...
Read More
Review for
Azamara Pursuit to South America
croninkay
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s
Not a very attractive port and a long way from São Paulo. We had a little walk around but not too much to see. ...
Read More
Review for
Azamara Pursuit to South America
connellsville
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s
Went to coffee museum, rode through city on bus, stopped at beach to see sculpture commemorating Japanese immigrants. Couldn’t hear Guide most of the time. Waste of time and money. ...
Read More
Review for
Celebrity Eclipse to Transatlantic
onyourmark
10+ Cruises • Age 70s
there’s nothing around the port, so we took the Celebrity shuttle bus ($15/person) to the city and went shopping and walked along the beachfront promenade ...
Read More