Santiago (Valparaiso) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
83 reviews

1-10 of 84 Santiago (Valparaiso) Cruise Reviews

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to South America

leiba1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

panoramic valparaiso and vina del mar. Good overview of the area ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Scenic Eclipse to South America

Raydoc
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Beautiful wine country, great wine. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Seabourn Quest to Amazon River

lujoleasing
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Valparaiso , old port and principal port of the pacific before the Panama Canal , all though its only 1 hr away from Santiago its quite colorfull port town , old construction that can show in ancestral architecture , marine museums and many monuments to honor La Guerra Del Pacifico. Its close by to viña Del Mar which is-interconnect to Valparaiso continuing to Reñaca , Con Con and so on , ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Review for National Geographic Orion to Antarctica

natalecutri
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Parts of the museum were difficult for me to follow being vision impaired as there was no English audio guide. ...
Sail Date: February 2019

Review for National Geographic Orion to Antarctica

Penguinonice
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had the opportunity to briefly see the city center and government buildings, plus a museum. ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Review for Emerald Princess to South America

Aeronaut767
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Stopped in the square to not to walk anywhere beyond it for safety reasons, at least there was a Starbucks there. ...
Sail Date: February 2018

Review for Emerald Princess to South America

Casarole47
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Partial Walking tour, Wine tasting and excellent lunch arrangements . ...
Sail Date: February 2018

Review for Emerald Princess to South America

Martypen
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had booked a tour with Ruta Valparaiso. We waited at the for two hours and they did not show up or call us. We took a tour with someone we found at the port. Were only able to see Santiago - Took the funicular and saw the city, had lunch, went to el Palacio de la Moneda. Then they took us to the Airport. We were not able to book a tour through Princess because our flight left at 8:45 pm . ...
Sail Date: February 2018

Review for Island Princess to South America

pwdellers2
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Didn't dock in Valparaiso. Docked at San Antonio - out in a desert wilderness. ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Review for Silver Muse to South America

ladymadeline
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We organized our own tour of the Casas del Bosque winery. Highly recommend seeing this winery. ...
Sail Date: January 2018

