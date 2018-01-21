Valparaiso , old port and principal port of the pacific before the Panama Canal , all though its only 1 hr away from Santiago its quite colorfull port town , old construction that can show in ancestral architecture , marine museums and many monuments to honor La Guerra Del Pacifico. Its close by to viña Del Mar which is-interconnect to Valparaiso continuing to Reñaca , Con Con and so on , ...
We had booked a tour with Ruta Valparaiso. We waited at the for two hours and they did not show up or call us. We took a tour with someone we found at the port. Were only able to see Santiago - Took the funicular and saw the city, had lunch, went to el Palacio de la Moneda. Then they took us to the Airport.
We were not able to book a tour through Princess because our flight left at 8:45 pm . ...