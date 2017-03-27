  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Safaga Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
26 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 26 Safaga Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Jade to Middle East

User Avatar
kirkandmimi
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Since the tours to Luxor are around 3 hours each way, we didn't want to waste all that time in the car, so we opted for a private overnight tour in Luxor and were glad we did. Egypt is something else... A little out of my comfort zone a few times, so make sure you travel with a guide so you're prepared. Very aggressive salesmen, and a lot of poverty, but the historical sites are beautiful. Some ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ekaterina Panycheva
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Cold and dirty sea ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Norwegian Jade to Mediterranean

User Avatar
donnabob
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Would have been nice to go to Cairo but maybe next time. Luxor was great, security was extremely tight. Armed guard in our small bus, checkpoints everywhere. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Nautica to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
virgieskid
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We used Egypt Tours Portal for the two days we were here to see The Valley of the Kings. Another great experience. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Review for Azamara Quest to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
Durmandurman
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Trip by coach is about 3.5 hrs long, in convoy with security on board, lots of police checks and speed humps en route so no chance to snooze on the way back. However, Karnak Temple and the tombs are worth seeing. Tip: told to use the wc on the coach as facilities not great in Egypt. Understatement! Queues are enormous too.... ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Review for Nautica to Asia

User Avatar
MirthGirl
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

If you have to drive 4 1/2 hours each way, you should not have it as a stop. Particularly in excruciating heat. Not worth it. Would much prefer to see Luxor by land (I know an overnight was offered, but it really should be the only offer). ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Review for Azamara Journey to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
ian67
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Took Cruise Critic tour to Luxor - a long drive! ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Review for Norwegian Star to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Blondie922
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very good tours and so much to see. Amazing site. Could have spent the day taking pictures. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Review for Norwegian Star to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Blondie922
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very good tours and so much to see. Some walking and steep in and out of the tombs. Heat can be quite a factor. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Review for Norwegian Star to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
conniecowan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After a 12 hour day in Jordan, I couldn't manage another 12 hours day, so I stayed on the ship. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Styles from Safaga Reviews
Safaga Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Safaga Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Safaga Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Safaga Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Safaga Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Safaga Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent