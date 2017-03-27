Since the tours to Luxor are around 3 hours each way, we didn't want to waste all that time in the car, so we opted for a private overnight tour in Luxor and were glad we did. Egypt is something else... A little out of my comfort zone a few times, so make sure you travel with a guide so you're prepared. Very aggressive salesmen, and a lot of poverty, but the historical sites are beautiful. Some ...
Trip by coach is about 3.5 hrs long, in convoy with security on board, lots of police checks and speed humps en route so no chance to snooze on the way back. However, Karnak Temple and the tombs are worth seeing. Tip: told to use the wc on the coach as facilities not great in Egypt. Understatement! Queues are enormous too.... ...
If you have to drive 4 1/2 hours each way, you should not have it as a stop. Particularly in excruciating heat. Not worth it.
Would much prefer to see Luxor by land (I know an overnight was offered, but it really should be the only offer). ...