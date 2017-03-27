Review for Norwegian Jade to Middle East

Since the tours to Luxor are around 3 hours each way, we didn't want to waste all that time in the car, so we opted for a private overnight tour in Luxor and were glad we did. Egypt is something else... A little out of my comfort zone a few times, so make sure you travel with a guide so you're prepared. Very aggressive salesmen, and a lot of poverty, but the historical sites are beautiful. Some ...