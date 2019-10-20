  • Newsletter
Rotterdam Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
111 reviews

1-10 of 111 Rotterdam Cruise Reviews

Review for Iona to Europe - All

User Avatar
garyface1962
10+ Cruises

Right in the city centre, near Metro, Trams and shops..so easy to explore. People went to Amsterdam on trains..but 1 day would have been enough. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Iona to Europe - All

User Avatar
custard75
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Rotterdam - terrible wether both days really. We ventured off to the Delft pottery and Delft tour. Could have been an hour longer really. More time at the factory was needed. Nice little town plenty of cafes. The drink included on the tour was another 15 minute walk past the dozens of cafes where we stopped for some reason. Most people stayed local. We booked this tour as it said a short walk ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Review for AmaKristina to Europe - All

User Avatar
wuppis
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Took a walk to the city, the famous Market hall lost a lot of shops due to Corona. Outside it was too busy for us, no social distancing, went back to the ship on uncrowded streets and enjoyed the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2020

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jd1966
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Informative tour through central Rotterdam. Tips based payment ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
winter45
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We toured on our own. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
hillsofrome68
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Loved our day there, visited the Markthall with archaeological exhibit in parking levels. Very good food above and 2 good supermarkets. Visited Cube houses, the old port behind them. The park and shops around the Markthall. Caught our shuttle back to ship by 1530. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
BillysJean
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Loved the Market Hall ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Indiana2018
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Walked in town for maybe 10 minutes. Not impressed ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
rantru
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were able to take a buss off the port and walked around the area. We never left the town so our experience was limited ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
lindalu138
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Saw beautiful buildings on sightseeing tour. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

