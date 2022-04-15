  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

4.0
5176 reviews

1-10 of 5,177 Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

Beautiful places with, at times, a struggling ship

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ssmiff
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We consider ourselves as easily pleased and fair - so here goes The boarding at Civitavecchia (Rome) was seamless at our allocated time. We had all our paper work ready and check-in complete, with COVID test etc, which I think helped as there were plenty of folk sitting around waiting. If you do decide to get a test there, yes, as advertised, it will cost $65. There were places apparently in ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Fantastic cruise on a great ship

Review for Regal Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Eastboundanddown
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

We did a 7 night repositioning Greek Isles cruise. It's our 3rd on Princess (20+ cruises in total). We've cruised on the Royal princess before which is a same class ship. But the regal is slightly better in design. Pros..... - The ship is lovely. Understated luxury. The swimming pools and hot tubs are great. Well equipped modern gym. - Staff were all amazing. A real credit to ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Poor entertainment, too pricey for tours

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
lenovo53
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed with RCL OVER 20 times. Each ship has its wow factor but did not feel this on Odyssey. The same entertainment kept repeating. The Book (5 times, what was that all about?) 80s group Wild Boys (3 times) they were good but not everything likes 80s. There was a juggler who was brilliant and a magician who was mediocre. They had a show which was all about lasers? The main billed ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

1.2 Billion Dollars worth of Incompetence

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Schlinger
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

It's probably going to be difficult to describe the full extend of our disappointment with this cruise, but I'll give it my best try, with as much detail as possible so that you can appreciate why we were so disappointed. Embarkation Got on after spending an endless time waiting for an antigen test (which later showed up on the invoice as a $65 pp charge, when it doesn't even cost half ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

Poor quality service and food but ship real pretty like your girlfriend

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
CruiseM1018
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Cruise review MSC Grandiosa April 19, 2022 About me: Hello all, thank you for taking the time to read my extensive review of the MSC Grandiosa. For better context, it’s always helpful to understand the client that is writing the review of a cruise company. I have long taken advantage of Cruise Critic and the resources on here to plan as perfect of vacation as possible! That being said, ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Beautiful ship and a great cruise

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Yosemitephil
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Sailing with Silversea as have done before was always going to be an adventure after a number of false starts due to Covid. Sailing from Civitavecchia was a pleasant drive from central Rome. Opting for pre-board Covid testing the system in place was all set up well for embarkation and the whole process ran smoothly. The boarding was efficient and the cabins were ready as embarkation was from ...
Sail Date: April 2022

More BRONZE than SILVERsea

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
AndrewMo
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Let me frame my review… I am 55 and my wife and are regulars to Celebrity, Princess and looked forward to what is (almost) the maiden voyage of Silver Dawn. This is our second Silversea cruise and expectations were quite high. I have never reviewed a ship in my 25 years of cruising but when presented with numerous obstacles to provide feedback via the traditional on board cruise questionnaire I ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite 2

Wonderful cruise as usual

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
svein
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I was very happy to be back on Silversea after several years of no cruising. Silver Dawn is a lovely ship and as usual the crew is spectacular. I think my butler was disappointed that I didn’t need much done. I did have a caviar one afternoon and he really wanted me to take a bath though I didn’t. Cabin is spacious as usual though the walk-in closets a little smaller than on the Muse. I love the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Very good, but disappointed to miss Naples and Venice

Review for Viking Sky to Mediterranean

User Avatar
sssxguy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second Viking ocean cruise, two weeks from Civitavecchia to Piraeus via the Adriatic. Viking reps met us right by the luggage carousels at Rome airport but embarkation was slowed down by health screening at the quay. Our departure transfer was at a civilised 9.45 am though still dropped us at Athens airport 1½ hours before our check-in opened. Along with ships’ modern Nordic ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Probably done with Oceania

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
p598738
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We had sailed on Riviera before. We had also sailed on Marina. We have 40 plus cruises of all types under our belts. Anyway, we chose the one because of the itinerary, We were on deck 7. The cabin was as we expected. I think there were about 700 passengers, By and large the services were pretty good. The ship was not allowed to visit Malta. More on that later. We had reservations in all 4 ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

