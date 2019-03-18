  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Rio de Janeiro Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
115 reviews

1-10 of 116 Rio de Janeiro Cruise Reviews

Review for Queen Victoria to World Cruise

User Avatar
jjessie
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

A foggy day so not much to see when the top was reached. Still worth doing with good views form the lower (clear) level ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Queen Victoria to World Cruise

User Avatar
jjessie
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Good weather with clear, sunny skies. The trip to the top was easy and not excessively crowded. Well worht doing. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Island Princess to South America

User Avatar
nigro271090
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We walked throughout the city seeing the sights. It was during Carnivale and it was great to see the people who were celebrating! ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Volendam to South America

User Avatar
djack77494
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Craziest place I've ever seen. This place was non-stop partying. Be careful however. (I was there for Carnival!) ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
dlemke
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Evening tour super with city lights View, with added full moon in the sky ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
dlemke
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Very large city, tour was very informative and scenic, added bar stop was well received ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to South America

User Avatar
Dwjehn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Took the all day tour of sugarloaf and Christ Redeemer statue with a great bbq lunch in the middle ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Transatlantic

User Avatar
davidandjulia
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We only boarded in Rio so were not in a position to take a ship's excursion. Our time there was spent with family but as we have been before we did not visit the main attractions. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Transatlantic

User Avatar
conemaugh
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Excellent tour of Rio via private tour. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Review for L'Austral to Transatlantic

User Avatar
SteamboatWillie118
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Bundled 2-day excursion incl hotel (Hilton Copacabana), lunch/dinner, train to Corcovado ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Find a cruise

Rio de Janeiro Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
