Reykjavik Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
97 reviews

1-10 of 97 Reykjavik Cruise Reviews

Review for Island Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Rpeterson7
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A bit disappointed on this stop. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Jao1953
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We did a Golden Circle tour which we booked off the ship and was 3 times cheaper. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
zany janey
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Took the MSC shuttle bus and were completely ripped off on it. Absolute chaos getting back on in the city with no MSC rep checking tickets and there were quite a few disabled passengers who were left stranded. A lot of people complained when we got back...unfortunately the staff were completely disinterested and unapologetic. The city was lovely though and as we stopped overnight, we did a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Rome Again
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

2 days of HoHo - the city one - not MSC's Getting on and off the ship is a major concern - an emergency would be a major screwup ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
lonerider04
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The tour included both bus and walking. The guide was good. It gave us a nice introduction to the city. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Viking Sea to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Beethoven46
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Rainy day, but made the most of it. Were not able to go up tower of the church. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Viking Sea to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Beethoven46
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Excellent view of Thingvellir National Park, geysirs, Gullfoss waterfall, landscape. Learned about fault line through Iceland which is visible at Thingvellir. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Viking Sea to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Bearded Rick
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Very interesting, walking tour was excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Scenic Eclipse to Europe - All

User Avatar
goorawin
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Most shore excursions were included and to small and remote locations. They were generally of high standard ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Cruiser Penny
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Long walk down hill...not good for senior knees!! ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Find a cruise

Reykjavik Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews
Reykjavik Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Reykjavik Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Reykjavik Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Reykjavik Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
