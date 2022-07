Review for Caribbean Princess to Canada & New England

It was wet and cold all morning in Old Quebec City. Took the short funicular ride up the slope from Lower Town to the famous Upper Town Chateu Frontenac hotel. It is the only one in North America and costs only $3.00 CD. Not much to see but the lobby and restaurant once you get there. Lots of shopping, restaurants, bars, old cathedrals and museums in town. ...