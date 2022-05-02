Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

This was my and my wife’s first cruise and boy oh boy it was amazing. The staff, food, service, room and ship were all incredible. The food on this ship is better than most top restaurants we have ever been to! The staff were all so very friendly and helpful. I would recommend this cruise to all! Such a fun and happy vibe all around the boat at all times. Clearly, this review is coming from people ...