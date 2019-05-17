Wanted to sail through the Saint Lawrence Seaway and visit Quebec, Montreal and Toronto. This is an expensive cruise that we had high expectations, that would go along with their premium cost. During rainy and cold weather the Ships Sun ☀️ Decks become worthless. Exercise equipment is out on those open decks and become unusable in bad weather. Lounges are small and not very functional to ...
People probably are thinking about booking cruises again with decreasing Covid cases and spring coming. We would like to share our experience with American Cruise Lines – specifically the unsanitary conditions and lack of maintenance on the Independence.
On August 28, 2021, we departed from Portland, Maine (Stateroom 311). Positive features of the cruise include: (1) the delicious food and food ...
This cruise ship, Independence of the American Cruise Lines was the worst ship I have ever been on and I have been on quite a few cruises. Our room was very dirty; huge stains on the carpet; furniture that you would not even attempt to sit in; bathroom was also very dirty. Housekeeping was minimal at best.
The ship broke down, one generator totally died and the other one was getting close ...
I loved this cruise. All the employees and also all the passengers were friendly and fun to be around. This is a smaller boat so we all got very close during the cruise. The crew all came to know everyone by name. Being on this boat was a refreshing change from the big ocean cruises. Everyone got to know everyone, which made for a great atmosphere. The stateroom was bright and cheerful with ...
We chose this cruise because of the route & ports. In previous cruises up the coast to Canada, only the biggest ports were included because of the ship size. So the Pearl Mist being smaller, was able to stop at places like Lunenburg, Gaspe, Isles de la Madeleine and Saguenay that bigger ships can't. However, it was not to be. In Bar Harbor, the ship lay at anchor for a full day because of a ...
My wife and I love the fact the ACL ship has 100 passengers max. The ship is cozy, casual and very well run. The crew, top to bottom, are friendly, responsive and efficient. The cabins are roomy with private balconies. The food and service is excellent. We have done the big ship cruises (3000+ + passengers, and swore we will never do another big ship again!) We discovered ACL last summer ...
We chose this cruise because of its itinerary (which was unique and they were good ports that we enjoyed). Unfortunately due to the very poor quality of the ship and crew we were not pleased with the cruise overall. There was poor service, marginal food, dirty and unkept ship and cabins. A couple of people left the cruise after the first 24 hours apparently due to the underwhelming conditions. ...
We chose this cruise because we had never been to eastern Canada, and it was the only cruise and time of year the ship visited Toronto as well as Montreal and Quebec City. The best part and a surprise treat was that all shore excursions were complimentary. That saved us over $1,000 and freed us to choose what we wanted to do without regard to price. In some ports we took two shore excursions a ...
I chose this cruise because I had never visited the part of eastern Canada the itinerary covered. The staff is attentive, service is excellent, food very good. The the ship caters to seniors but, unfortunately, assumes that all seniors are inactive; there is no treadmill, the fitness equipment that is available is in poor condition and located outside, making it unusable in inclement weather. ...
I've read many reviews about many cruise lines. I believe that people that are dissatisfied are way more likely to post a review than those who are completely happy with their experience. I'm going to be as objective as I know how.
The only area in which I'd give a low mark is the internet connection ability. It was slow to non-existent as well as unpredictable. If you're a person who needs ...