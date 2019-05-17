Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

I loved this cruise. All the employees and also all the passengers were friendly and fun to be around. This is a smaller boat so we all got very close during the cruise. The crew all came to know everyone by name. Being on this boat was a refreshing change from the big ocean cruises. Everyone got to know everyone, which made for a great atmosphere. The stateroom was bright and cheerful with ...