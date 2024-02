Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

If you didn’t pay for express, be prepared to wait in line for 45-60 minutes to get your boarding passes to board the ship. On the embarkment, it was another hour of waiting in line to go through customs. The guests with passports received priority over the guests with birth certificates (which was us). If we had our updated passports, we would have only had to wait 10 minutes as opposed to an ...