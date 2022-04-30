  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Port Canaveral (Orlando) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
12096 reviews

1-10 of 12,097 Port Canaveral (Orlando) Cruise Reviews

Worse Cruise ever !

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

User Avatar
pbianchi1966
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Was looking for a little vacation for my wife and I so we both thought Cruise. We used MSC before and it was ok but we thought it was because of all the excursions we did. Free Balcony with cruise so we booked. During booking process I picked a room that would fit our needs and close to where we wanted to be. During check in at the terminal they told us they switch our rooms and called it an ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Birthday celebration

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
DLOVE044
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My girlfriend took me on this cruise to celebrate my 49th year Birthday. The service and Room was excellent. Food Dining was the Best, the single and the dancing and the excellent service was great, Carnival need better DJ and better Comedian. The first Cruse i being on Carnival Sunrise the Comedian was Funny clean and very entertaining, This Comedian A-Train was offensive his Jokes was Flat. He ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Almost Back To Normal

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
ilockwh
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

HARMONY OF THE SEAS -----MAY 2022 ALMOST BACK TO NORMAL Our May, 2022 cruise on the Harmony of the Seas was our fifth cruise on the Harmony and the fourth cruise since cruising resumed after the covid pandemic. The good news is that cruising is almost back to normal. Notable exceptions included: Ship staff wear masks, and there was no regular aqua show with an aqua showcase substituted. The ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Crown Loft Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

It was a fun cruise but bigger is not better.

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
ddenning
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The Harmony of the seas is a beautiful ship and the cruise was a lot of fun. But there are some real issues with the number of passengers which clearly affect the quality of service and activities. I do want to add the kids loved the cruise but they recognized the limitation with having 5000+ passengers on a cruise ship. This cruise was only 80% full and the staff and activities felt very ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Traveled with children

Disappointed!!!

Review for Independence of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
fallenangel1969
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was a cruise to celebrate my husband's 55th birthday on 5/5. This was our first cruise with RCCL. In an effort to go the extra mile, to celebrate him, I pre-purchased the birthday decorations package (chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate cake & room décor), to surprise him upon arrival. The decorations were nowhere to be found when we entered our suite. I expressed my displeasure to ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Great value, beautiful clean ship.

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Clange66
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My 8th cruise, my 5th with Carnival. I always have a balcony. Ship was being cleaned, counters being wiped down, and floors being washed, swept, you name it, it was being cleaned. Simon the cruise director was awesome. The best cruise director I have had on any of my prior cruises. The shows were spellbinding. The show 88 Keys was riverting. The casino was a lot of fun with a wide selection ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Fun... but....

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Badbikerboy
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Ship itself is rather stunning! Cabin was good, but smaller than we had on Carnival. A few stains on couch that apperead removable, but were not cleaned. Shower had a leak at the connection to the controls, and tv remote was broken. Replacement remote was broken as well. Food wa good, but not exceptional. Several dishes were somewhat overcooked. Ship sailed well, minimal ocean sway. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Traveled with children

Never again!

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
lindadbrill
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have cruised on Carnival 8 times and in the past we really enjoyed it. Before this last cruise we had a bad experience, this was before Covid. Because of the bad experience we chose not to cruise for awhile plus Covid happened. I felt with all the Covid shots we had received it was safe enough to cruise again. My husband has dementia and I wanted to take him on a cruise while ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Overall Good Cruise

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
iowacruiser
10+ Cruises

This was our first cruise -post Covid and our first on Carnival in 25 years. We chose it because Port Canaveral is only 20 miles from our home and because we had yet to visit the Turks and Caicos on a previous cruise. After sailing numerous times on Holland America and Royal Caribbean our expectations were low after reading previous reviews of Carnival Freedom. We booked an Ocean suite ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Disappointed

Review for Carnival Mardi Gras to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Brendals
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The MDR no linens I felt like dress up I was dressed to go to Dennys. No night stand a pice of plastic attached to the wall. New ship I expected outlet by the bed for a cpap , nope extension. Garage rags for napkins in buffet & several dinning areas. Condiment buffet men with hairy chest no shirt reaching over the table gross. Put on a shirt. Ladies cheeks of their asses hanging out in dinning ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Find a cruise

