Paris Cruise Reviews

4.6
939 reviews

939 Paris Cruise Reviews

Terrific Crew, Wonderful Guides, Superb Food

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
Strongint
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Experienced ocean cruisers and European travelers, we chose this opportunity to get a closer look at Normandy. We were delighted again and again! Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety. Our Maitre’D, Christian and Assistant waiter , Anda, made every meal a pleasure. We felt like family! The tours were ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful, relaxing cruise

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
wdmarsh
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising. Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful. Attention to detail, personal attention, and superb food made this a rich experience. You get most of this on an ocean ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

For the history lover

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
acadian in motion
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways, and we have never been disappointed. We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises. The hotel we stayed in during the Paris stay was very convenient and comfortable (a couple of blocks from the Arc de Triomphe), and the daily excursions were fun. Once we got on our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

The normal smooth operation of a Viking River Cruise damaged by a few things.

Review for Viking Idi to Europe - All

User Avatar
CTProf
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because of the time spent in Paris and Prague. But the worst thing about this cruise is the itinerary in between those 2 cities. This cruise is our 70th cruise including several river cruises. That context gives us an often different perspective from most cruisers. We have been on almost all the cruise lines at one time or another. Hence, we do not automatically feel the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Covid Complications

Review for ms Emerald to Africa

User Avatar
Gourmet Gal
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

For our first foray back into cruising my DH and I chose a Tauck Rhône cruise “Savoring France” beginning with 2 nights in the Intercontinental Paris Opera. We began our Paris visit at a different hotel with 6 nights at The Peninsula so it was a nice touch at the beginning when Tauck still provided a transfer from CDG to that hotel. We were on our own to take an Uber over to the Tauck hotel but ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Really needs a refurbish

Review for Seine Princesse to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ainhoa
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This riverboat was last refurbished in 2011 and really could do with a new refurbishment. It is looking tired. WiFi is free, but doesn't work most of the time. The cabin had no drawers, only shelves and a couple of very narrow wardrobes. The heating was virtually non-existent, OK when the sun was shining through the window, but the cabin was cold otherwise. Sofas in the public room are leather, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

TRULY A WEEK TO REMEMBER

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lostgoose
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a very different way to spend Christmas after 2 previous cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. Although we did have more than our share of rain, we still had a great time and met some wonderful people. The food as always was excellent, and the crew was gracious and professional to all the needs of the passengers. I do have to agree with a previous passenger review regarding the silver ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite with Veranda and French Balcony

Fun river cruise

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
golfer99d
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I always wanted to go to Normandy beach being a veteran and I was very impressed even though it was cold in December. I also enjoyed being docked near the Eiffel tower and the city of lights. The excursions were interesting and very enjoyable. Overall a great experience. Went to a market and went to the town where Vincent Van Gooh painted many of his pictures and to his grave and the room he ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite with Veranda

Incredible Trip

Review for Viking Fjorgyn to Europe - All

User Avatar
Christina94063
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Another travel company canceled our Christmas Market trip at the last minute and we were lucky enough to book a river cruise in France. We figured, at worse, if we were quarantined during the trip we would be on a beautiful ship watching he France countryside sail past us. Viking was very concerned with our health and performed daily Covid testing. When the US changed the requirements for ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite with Veranda and French Balcony

The Trip of a Lifetime

Review for Viking Radgrid to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Sabinnne
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I have always wanted to see Paris and Viking made sure I not only saw Paris, but experienced it. We had paid for the cheapest cabin because I had to basically blackmail my husband into going. I have cancer, so I knew that this could be my only chance to see it. I told my husband he could come with me or I'd go with someone else. He went.I took a break from chemo and informed my doctor that I was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

