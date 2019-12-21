  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Palma de Mallorca (Majorca) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
803 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 803 Palma de Mallorca (Majorca) Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Bartfast
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked a private hop-on, hop-off tour (HoHo) for Palma. We didn’t book through NCL because it had sold out. This private booking didn’t quite work out. The bus stop at the cruise peer was four buses deep in people; we waited an hour to get on a bus. Taxis nearby didn’t accommodate our party of five, and we didn’t at that point want to try two taxis. When we did get on the bus, the audio was ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
DanielLL
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

A beautiful day! The weather was hot but dry. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
ladychater
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Palma is a beautiful place to walk around and get lost. The town is lovely and not somewhere you'd probably ever travel to as a stand-alone vacation. So, to get to spend a few hours in this splendid town is delightful. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jjcolell
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I had deposit credit from 3 years ago when CoVid caused cancellations. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Grandmajoe
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Lovely local food treats and many wines and liquors. and we went to the pearl factory. our guide was fabulous. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
gollane
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Forget the booze soaked holiday image and get out of Palma to see the real Majorca ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Esther-Belgium
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We had to take a shuttle (10 € pp) City center was a nice place to do some shopping ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
lizhos
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Beautiful city ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
militaryman9
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Another lovey port to visit, as again places of interest are very close to the port by local bus, the Cathedral is a must! ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
kiwiatheart
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The ship visited Palma de Mallorca on Christmas Day, so there were few sights such as the cathedral open during the time spent in port. I walked to and from the cruise terminal to the city centre along the waterfront pedestrian pathway on a beautiful day, and this ended up being a good way to pass the time and get some exercise. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

