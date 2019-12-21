We booked a private hop-on, hop-off tour (HoHo) for Palma. We didn’t book through NCL because it had sold out. This private booking didn’t quite work out. The bus stop at the cruise peer was four buses deep in people; we waited an hour to get on a bus. Taxis nearby didn’t accommodate our party of five, and we didn’t at that point want to try two taxis.
When we did get on the bus, the audio was ...
Palma is a beautiful place to walk around and get lost. The town is lovely and not somewhere you'd probably ever travel to as a stand-alone vacation. So, to get to spend a few hours in this splendid town is delightful. ...
The ship visited Palma de Mallorca on Christmas Day, so there were few sights such as the cathedral open during the time spent in port. I walked to and from the cruise terminal to the city centre along the waterfront pedestrian pathway on a beautiful day, and this ended up being a good way to pass the time and get some exercise. ...