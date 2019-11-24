  • Write a Review
Palermo (Sicily) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
249 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 249 Palermo (Sicily) Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sail81
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Enjoyed the tour of the city here not as easy to walk into the city but well worth it. Wonderful gelato ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Oosterdam to Mediterranean

User Avatar
cruiserzoetermeer60
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

You can easily walk into the city. A must see is the cathedral in the old town. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Review for Vision of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Redline
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Excellent street food / fruit. Nice old churches. Warm people that love Americans. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
MSH10050
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Too short, due to engine problems with the ship, which we were not told about until after we joined the cruise. No refund or reduction in prices were offered. Guide was rude and left people behind. . ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Schlinger
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Mich better than expected. Beautiful parks, wide avenues, lots of vegetation. Very cheap, too. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
turkeyRIO
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Very dirty city. Spent half the time avoiding excrement while walking to tourist sites. The Cathedral and the pedestrian boulevard in front were the best part of the visit. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Norahkiora
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Little down at heel, with some beautiful buildings, such as old theatres, closed. Lovely Cathedral and Parliament buildings within walking distance. Get a map from the Tourist Information, just over the crossing outside the port. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
roubok
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Not much truly interesting to see. Town seem pretty dead at least when we were there. Everything is approachable by foot. Just hit the main section and go back to the ship to enjoy the amenities. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
heebee8
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Another port which is again close enough to meander from the boat into the city. Lots to see including street market with lots of gourmet products including saffron and excellent pistachio cream to bring home. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Markanddonna
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was raining and we had hoped to walk to some churches and a palace but abandoned our plans. In retrospect, I'm not sure a sunny day would have made Palermo very appealing. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

