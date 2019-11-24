Too short, due to engine problems with the ship, which we were not told about until after we joined the cruise. No refund or reduction in prices were offered. Guide was rude and left people behind. . ...
Little down at heel, with some beautiful buildings, such as old theatres, closed. Lovely Cathedral and Parliament buildings within walking distance. Get a map from the Tourist Information, just over the crossing outside the port. ...
Another port which is again close enough to meander from the boat into the city. Lots to see including street market with lots of gourmet products including saffron and excellent pistachio cream to bring home. ...