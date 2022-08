Review for Holland America Rotterdam to Norwegian Fjords

Ship docked right in the main port area across from the old fortress, so you could just walk off ship and into city. We took the “Biking in Oslo Tour,” which included stops at City Hall, which also serves as the Nobel Peace Prize Hall and is a must to enter and tour, the royal palace, and Vigeland Sculpture Park that is also a must see. For those that are not frequent bikers or in good shape, ...