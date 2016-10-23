  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Norfolk Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
26 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 26 Norfolk Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Bermuda

User Avatar
allytully
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Because embarkment took 6 hours, we missed this port. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Caribbean Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
LouCoop
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

It was a beautiful day. Loved walking around. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Royal Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
theron
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Although I did not take an excusion, I did walk around downtown Norfolk...and visited the small but well done Navy Museum in the Nautacus building next to the ship. Intereswtingly...and importantly...the museum's Civil War section spotlighted both the USA and CSA actions in the area, inclduign the the Monitor and Virginia clash. From our starboard balconly I had a great view of the USS ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Review for Crown Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
drfco
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

visited navy museum, free. had a lot of civil war history. nicely done. we did not visit the battle ship, we have done that. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Review for Crown Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Noswim2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Know this area well. Walked along the waterfront harbor. Great views of the ships on the Navy Base to dock in Norfolk ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Review for Crown Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
jbearit
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We went to the Chrysler Museum and the USS Wisconsin. Both were very interesting and I was pleased with the variety of exhibits at the Chrysler. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Review for Crown Princess to Canada & New England

User Avatar
onyourmark
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Norwalk, VA – we arrived at 11am, went to Waterside complex and MacArthur Place mall. In the afternoon we took the Paddlewheeler ferry to Portsmouth and back, then the Tide light rail for some sightseeing. Be aware that ticket machines do not dispense seniors discount tickets. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

User Avatar
Sykes319
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

No close garages for higher profile vehicles ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
spotsadog
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Great port. an visit the Us Wisconsin which is right next to the ship. Downtown right nearby. Old churches and homes. MacArthur Memorial fascinating. MacArthur mass ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bermuda

User Avatar
Avereysnana
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Very smooth and efficient. short trip. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

