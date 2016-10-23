Although I did not take an excusion, I did walk around downtown Norfolk...and visited the small but well done Navy Museum in the Nautacus building next to the ship. Intereswtingly...and importantly...the museum's Civil War section spotlighted both the USA and CSA actions in the area, inclduign the the Monitor and Virginia clash. From our starboard balconly I had a great view of the USS ...
Norwalk, VA – we arrived at 11am, went to Waterside complex and MacArthur Place mall. In the afternoon we took the Paddlewheeler ferry to Portsmouth and back, then the Tide light rail for some sightseeing. Be aware that ticket machines do not dispense seniors discount tickets. ...