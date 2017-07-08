  • Write a Review
Nice Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
129 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 129 Nice Cruise Reviews

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ex-vogue model
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Great port, easy to embark the ship. Nice is wonderful, especially the flower market and the old town. Took trips to Monaco and St Paul de Vence, both spectacular. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
lindapinda
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I would not do the Flamingo Show in Barcelonia from the ship. It was terrible. We got a 25% discount for the excusion. We should have gotten all our money back because we were treated like sheep as we were herded in a hot stuffy room for 45 minutes before the show began. We were given a bad glass of Sangria and were all the way in the back of a room with old wooden tables. The dancers were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
mskcart30
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Just tendered over and walked around ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
shiphound
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were scheduled for an excursion to Cannes, but found out when we got on board that RC cancelled the excursion (how come we have to give them 48 hours notice but they can cancel with less than 24 hours notice?). We went to Nice on an on-off bus and had a wonderful time. Loved the market there and the Chagall museum. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Thebluey
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Lovely city very nice place ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
waldorf
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Not much to do here expect sit in a cafe. You can take a train to Monaco. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
cruiznut
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We took the local train to Monte Carlo. Loved it!! ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
juss11
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We got Traci into Monte Carlo 3 euros return each Train just down street from port ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
bkleen68
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Lovely beach and town as you get off the ship. We took the train to Monaco which was well worth the visit. Train good value and run regularly and only took about 20 minutes. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ricky2710
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

After taking the tender to the shore we walked to the train station and for 3 euros each we visited the amazing place that is Monaco and Monte Carlo. An excellent day albeit very, very hot. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

