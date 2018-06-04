  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Newcastle (England) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
38 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 38 Newcastle (England) Cruise Reviews

Review for Queen Victoria to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
epitom50
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Taxi driver gave us very good and helpful informations concerning the city and the local community. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Marella Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Mark-Wemyss
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Stayed overnight and very enjoyable, arrived around an hour early and was on the ship by the time it said for first check in. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Marella Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Skeptical Cat
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Slow and cumbersome with two buses involved ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
gnodleae
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Nice city..... We took the train to the city center and walked around to various venues. Worth seeing for sure. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
tpate12
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

great guide, wonderful castle of Harry Potter fame ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Marella Explorer to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Mike S P
10+ Cruises • Age 100s

Looking at previous reviews this port should not be used by Marella as it cannot cope with the numbers - the fault may be the incompetence of Marella ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
songwarrior
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Loved walking around the city. Pretty ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
lamchops
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Tyne, UK: Many took tours to Newcastle but we decided to stay in Tyne. We decided to take the free port shuttle into town and look around. We headed towards the Tynmouth priory and Castle for a look see. Just when you think you’ve had your fill of castles and cathedrals we stumble upon the remains of a castle, priory, and cemetery at such a spectacular setting. Paid $6gbp and spent a few hours on ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Review for MSC Magnifica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
artsyyogamom
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We checked out Wallsend to see Hadrian's wall and South Shields where there is also the remains of a Roman fort. We had time to take the subway to Newcastle-upon-Tyne, as well. It was fine, but really nothing very exciting. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
akap501
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

had a lovely day in Tynemouth was a free shuttle bus to town from port by the council ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from England Reviews
England Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
England Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
England Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.