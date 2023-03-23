  • Write a Review
Nassau Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
5,544 reviews

1-10 of 5,558 Nassau Cruise Reviews

Review for MSC Seaside to Bahamas

User Avatar
katieinman23
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Nassau was great. A little nerve wracking with all then large groups of men and women peddling since it was just me and my daughter. But the excursion folks at the catamaran seaside weee amazing. ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Review for Carnival Mardi Gras to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Love2Vacay4Fun
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Went to Pearl Island. Was beautiful. Although other people there, felt like we had to ourselves. So picturesque ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Review for MSC Seaside to Bahamas

User Avatar
Dabrajr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Great place to go if you want to have a few hundred locals sell you their junk. ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Pardee2006
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Did not utilize RC excursions. Found a private tour bus and enjoyed a real tour of the island with everything we wanted to see ! ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Review for Carnival Elation to Bahamas

User Avatar
GeorgeB6848
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Better than the boat. people are very nice and respectful and very helpful we did swimming with the pigs best one I have done in a long time thanks to the boat captain George that took us over to the island forgot my meds and my room card and he made sure I got my stuff ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

User Avatar
Natureboy68
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

walked over to Goldie's at the Fish Fry for an amazing, huge tropical conch salad for $18. ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

User Avatar
Mainegirl73
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Nassau is your typical port, if you got out of the down town area away from the shopping area it is nice. The shopping area is very dirty and busy with fast moving cars. Next time we go to Nassau i thing we will stay on ship and enjoy the pool and spa to ourselves. ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Review for Carnival Elation to Bahamas

User Avatar
Ladyscarlet2000
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I had high expectations for this stop. I thought it was going to be pretty and nice like Freeport, but it was not. You had walk a great distance to get to the shops and beach. The island people harass you to buy their products instead of let you look. Nassau Beach was horrible. The sand was full of coral rocks and islanders were trying to sell you drugs. ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Bahamas

User Avatar
johnangelo24
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

Had just enough time to hit the excursion and barely get back in time for the boat to take off. Also another bad thing about this cruise. No time to experience the island or location your actually visiting. ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Titanicrul
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

Can be a bit dodgy if you go outside recommended areas, would recommend visiting the Atlantis resort for their waterpark or beaches ...
Sail Date: March 2023

