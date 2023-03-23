Better than the boat. people are very nice and respectful and very helpful we did swimming with the pigs best one I have done in a long time thanks to the boat captain George that took us over to the island forgot my meds and my room card and he made sure I got my stuff ...
Nassau is your typical port, if you got out of the down town area away from the shopping area it is nice. The shopping area is very dirty and busy with fast moving cars.
Next time we go to Nassau i thing we will stay on ship and enjoy the pool and spa to ourselves. ...
I had high expectations for this stop. I thought it was going to be pretty and nice like Freeport, but it was not. You had walk a great distance to get to the shops and beach. The island people harass you to buy their products instead of let you look. Nassau Beach was horrible. The sand was full of coral rocks and islanders were trying to sell you drugs. ...
Had just enough time to hit the excursion and barely get back in time for the boat to take off. Also another bad thing about this cruise. No time to experience the island or location your actually visiting. ...