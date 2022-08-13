  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Naples Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
1,414 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,415 Naples Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sail81
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Another port that was very easy to enter and exit. Great excursion here too shopping mall was wonderful! ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Viking Sky to Mediterranean

User Avatar
pgiorda
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Did the ruins of Pompeii - wow again. Ancient city, Mt. Vesuvius. Fascinating, lots of walking again. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Norwegian Gem to Mediterranean

User Avatar
sherrihall128
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

There was absolutely too much to see around Naples! It was nice that the port was close into town. We did an ItalyTours tour to the Amalfi Coast and Pompeii. The coast was stunning, Sorrento was beautiful, and Pompeii was ginormous. Every single one of us on the tour said we'd come back to Naples for several days. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Regal Princess to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
40luv
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked The Amalfi coast and Pompeii on our own. There were 16 of us plus the guide. The drive along the Amalfi coast is spectacular. We stopped in a small town for shopping, limoncello tasting, chocolate tasting and cookies. I believe the store was called Ninos. Pompeii is full of continuing excavations. It is immense. Our guide gave us a good abbreviated tour. There is little to no ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
travel gal 1953
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Took hop on hop off was very fun usually we would go somewhere else from there but decided to see Naples enjoyed it.. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Review for Viking Sky to Mediterranean

User Avatar
knipester
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Worst port ever. dirty, grafitti everywhere, included tour was just a bus ride out and back with very little information from the local guide. No free time. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
nnmath
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I did not like Naples. It was dirty and seedy. I should have gone to Pompeii instead. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
susanstar88
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Naples was wonderful ... walking tour & visited a bakery for special treats! ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
hpnguyen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Napoli city sightseeing is worth the money as it is very rich in history ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Review for Norwegian Escape to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jaz52002
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a half day visit to Pompei. Amazing, but when you allow for travel time there isn't enoght time to explore. Def do a full day here ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Styles from Naples Reviews
Naples Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Naples Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Naples First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews
Naples Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Naples Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Naples Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent