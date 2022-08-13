There was absolutely too much to see around Naples! It was nice that the port was close into town. We did an ItalyTours tour to the Amalfi Coast and Pompeii. The coast was stunning, Sorrento was beautiful, and Pompeii was ginormous. Every single one of us on the tour said we'd come back to Naples for several days. ...
We booked The Amalfi coast and Pompeii on our own. There were 16 of us plus the guide. The drive along the Amalfi coast is spectacular. We stopped in a small town for shopping, limoncello tasting, chocolate tasting and cookies. I believe the store was called Ninos.
Pompeii is full of continuing excavations. It is immense. Our guide gave us a good abbreviated tour. There is little to no ...