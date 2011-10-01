  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
3.8
96 reviews

1-10 of 96 Mobile Cruise Reviews

Jr Suite on carnival Ecstasy

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
KOWkittie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We love that there were now cruises out of Mobile! We had booked especially after 8-9 cruises were previously cancelled and tried a Jr. Ste unobstructed supposedly. There were several large cranes in view and a deck below. I Always try to check the view and what’s above/below but no indications of either issue. This was the smallest balcony I’ve ever had. Needless to say I only spent about 5 ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Staff was outstanding

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
coldweather
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked the Carnival Ecstasy 5 day sailing from Mobile, AL with stops in Costa Maya and Cancun. We could not pass up the low price. 1479 passengers about 73% capacity. There were no lines for anything. There were ALWAYS lounge chairs available except for directly next to the pool. Although this is an older ship that is scheduled to be retired (scrapped) in the fall, it was well worth it ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Worst cruise ever!

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
CynthiasDad
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This was the worst cruise experience I have ever experienced! From the moment of arrival, all was a disaster. The ship was late getting there, which led to chaos. I would have been fine if that were the only downfall. They charged us for covid test we didn't even take. Because the ship was late, we waited to purchase an excursion because we didn't want to purchase something we ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Extended Balcony Grand Suite

Traveled with children

The Little Ship That Could

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Dadofsix
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was a last minute decision to cruise for us. Just happened to check rates on a Monday just being curious and found a great deal within driving distance of North Louisiana. We had never been on the Ecstasy or that class of ship before and figured this was probable the last chance we would have so we booked a 4 day leaving on Thursday. Well aware that this was the second cruise of the ship and ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Worst cruise we had!

Review for Celestyal Olympia to Greece

User Avatar
giannis-m
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This is the 5th cruise we were on and Celestyal was the worst experience we had! Staff was rude and it seemed as if they were all instructed to serve as less food as possible. At first we were a bit shy asking for another spoonful but once we realized it’s a tactic we became much more demanding. I guess they rely on people’s “shyness” We had the all inclusive drinks package and we had to ...
Sail Date: August 2021

1st Cruise

Review for Norwegian Escape to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
dsdsaf
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was our first cruise, and I think it was good. Not sure I will do it again since I am bit restless but I have never been this relaxed after a vacation. Food: Every meal we had was warm, except the breakfast and frosted flakes in cold milk. The food was great, although going to O´Sheehans during lunch time was a bit tedious since the wait was 30-45 minutes to get food, But hey, it is busy ...
Sail Date: December 2015

Traveled with children

Another Fine Trip with Norwegian Cruise Line

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Ismay1912
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Having recently returned from the Eastern Caribbean aboard Norwegian Getaway, I can only say that, once again, we had another fine cruise aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line Vessel. Having sailed now on 17 cruises, 12 of them with Norwegian, one can only surmise our choice of favorite cruise line. We simply don't understand what all the "complainers" are talking about. From the easiness of the ...
Sail Date: October 2014

Cabin Type: The Haven Aft-Facing Penthouse with Balcony

Disappointed on a fun ship

Review for Carnival Elation to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
chubear
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I was disappointed on my Carnival Elation cruise taken last week (10/11). I've only been on 5 other cruises, some with Carnival, and did not appreciate having a buffet employee dole out my bacon alotment each morning (2 slices)- the only breakfast item they monitored, by the way. A polite young lady would be standing behind the bacon "pile" and dole out literally 2 pieces of bacon. Of course ...
Sail Date: October 2011

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

OCT 3-8th Carnival Elation to Cozumel & Playa Del Carmen

Review for Carnival Elation to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
mrsjbm
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

After a 7 hour drive to Mobile Alabama, from Nashville Tn, we arrived at the Port Terminal around 11:30am for Embarkation. Found the Cruise Line Parking Signs very helpful that were posted on the route in! After a long process to get on the ship, which I have described in my "port" review, we settled in on the Lido deck, for our first DOD! Found the service, food and drink all exceptional!! Hooked ...
Sail Date: October 2011

Carnival's Circle C Scores Big with Our Kids

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Fam5w/teens
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Our 3 kids (ages 12-14) absolutely loved Circle C on our recent cruise on Carnival Elation. They made new friends and counted down the minutes until Circle C events began. Although the events were structured, there were short intervals of unsupervised time (i.e. scavenger hunts, ice cream breaks). Our kids had walkie talkies so they could locate us as soon as events finished as they were not ...
Sail Date: October 2011

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

Traveled with children

Other Cruise Styles from Mobile Reviews
Mobile Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Mobile Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Mobile Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Mobile Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Mobile Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
