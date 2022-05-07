  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Miami Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
25719 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 25,720 Miami Cruise Reviews

You get what you pay for.

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
mhpsc
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am a cruiser 20+ cruises 62 year old and very easy going. Obviously going on that many cruises, problems have occurred. I said mostly Disney and Celebrity. Good: staff was amazingly friendly and did their best being understaffed. (Except Guest services..Will explain in bad section). Windjammer surprising ok. I am Not a buffet person but was muc better than main dining. Specialty dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Royal Suite

My first cruise

Review for Scarlet Lady to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
cheerleader3507
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

I am just amazed. Wow!!! The service was incredible, the boat amenities and entertainment was so thoughtful! Where did you find this crew?! My favorite part was dinner and breakfast. Angel and Stephon served us every morning in Razzel Dazzel and we are like family now! Angel is truly an Angel her upbeat spirit really got me excited to start the day. Stephon had the best advice and he was such a ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Could be improved

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
nikjenmax3
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was nice and well kept. The crew in the dining room and cabin service did a good job. Check in was easy and quick. We had The Key option and I would definately recommend it. The serving sizes in the dining room have been reduced quite a bit most times my husband as well as other passengers around us in the dining room requested a second entree The problem we had with this cruise was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Nice ship

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
craig01020
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from a 7 day Caribbean cruise on Breakaway, my first time on BA, second on NCL. Our cruise had 3,000 passengers. I was very apprehensive because of the many negative reviews I've read, but overall it was better than I expected. The good: The ship was beautiful and in great shape. It looked brand new. Food in the MDR was good, but not great. Six and Burn the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Don’t trust what they tell you on a phone call.

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Cancer cruiser
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

A friend booked on this cruise, so we decided to book a cruise along with them. This was our first cruise, we were told to check the final cost before the cruise. Some times you can get a refund if the cruise becomes cheaper. We spoke with someone on the phone, which took 45 min to get through and get a $180 on board credit. We assumed it was taken care of. After all, it took 45 minutes to to get ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Redefining the Cruise Experience

Review for Scarlet Lady to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
AirMedicBiff
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

If you like traditional cruising, this is not for you. Virgin Voyages is like being at a luxury resort being pampered by amazing crew and eating at 5 star restaurants, only it’s a floating resort! The ship is pristine, luxuriously appointed, and the crew are awesome because their employer treats them so fabulously (their words, not ours). No stuffy formal dinners with strangers, no annoying ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

The Best Adult Cruise Ever! Thank you Mr. Branson

Review for Scarlet Lady to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
2015BlueVette
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a perfect cruise for adults only. The entertainment was edgy and fun. The Service and food was 5 star. You could not find a more happy helpful staff than those on the Scarlet Lady. Disney was the standard for customer service, not any more. We NEVER sign up for another cruise while on the cruise, we did this time. That is how much we loved the food and service. I would highly ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Amazing ship!

Review for Scarlet Lady to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
BCJF2022
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Incredible food offerings - I loved being able to book restaurants and try different things each night. Food was better than some of the top restaurants I’ve been to in London Drinks were really well priced!! Had lovely cocktails and I would recommend the Frose all day So many spaces to sit by the pool or in the sun - not limited at all. Basketball court was a plus on the top deck - so ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

On Par with Carnival

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Chipper0001
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We’ve been cruising since 2005 with Carnival and a few different river cruises so we decided to give RC a try due to scheduling needs. This review is a comparison of past experiences against the recent one with RC. Embarkation - I will give them a pass on this one. There was some sort of medical issue is our understanding with a passenger causing a 2-3 hour delay. Not RC’s fault however; they ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Don't do it.

Review for MSC Seashore to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
skinnerrick
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I had a really nice conversation about why can't the bar make a rum punch or a mud slide. I discussed why guests, me included get sent to the wrong place. I explained that after being in line for 20 minutes, I would be sent somewhere else. Yesterday I needed cash to leave tips--there is no way to get cash??? Nope! I've never seen such folly. Staff are skilled in debate--"No Sir, they did not ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Miami Reviews
Miami Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Miami Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Miami Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Miami Casino Cruises Cruise Reviews
Miami Golf Cruises Cruise Reviews
Miami Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.