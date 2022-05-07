I am a cruiser 20+ cruises 62 year old and very easy going.
Obviously going on that many cruises, problems have occurred. I said mostly Disney and Celebrity.
Good: staff was amazingly friendly and did their best being understaffed. (Except Guest services..Will explain in bad section). Windjammer surprising ok. I am Not a buffet person but was muc better than main dining.
Specialty dining ...
I am just amazed. Wow!!! The service was incredible, the boat amenities and entertainment was so thoughtful! Where did you find this crew?! My favorite part was dinner and breakfast. Angel and Stephon served us every morning in Razzel Dazzel and we are like family now! Angel is truly an Angel her upbeat spirit really got me excited to start the day. Stephon had the best advice and he was such a ...
The ship was nice and well kept. The crew in the dining room and cabin service did a good job. Check in was easy and quick. We had The Key option and I would definately recommend it. The serving sizes in the dining room have been reduced quite a bit most times my husband as well as other passengers around us in the dining room requested a second entree The problem we had with this cruise was the ...
Just returned from a 7 day Caribbean cruise on Breakaway, my first time on BA, second on NCL. Our cruise had 3,000 passengers. I was very apprehensive because of the many negative reviews I've read, but overall it was better than I expected.
The good:
The ship was beautiful and in great shape. It looked brand new.
Food in the MDR was good, but not great.
Six and Burn the ...
A friend booked on this cruise, so we decided to book a cruise along with them. This was our first cruise, we were told to check the final cost before the cruise. Some times you can get a refund if the cruise becomes cheaper. We spoke with someone on the phone, which took 45 min to get through and get a $180 on board credit. We assumed it was taken care of. After all, it took 45 minutes to to get ...
If you like traditional cruising, this is not for you. Virgin Voyages is like being at a luxury resort being pampered by amazing crew and eating at 5 star restaurants, only it’s a floating resort! The ship is pristine, luxuriously appointed, and the crew are awesome because their employer treats them so fabulously (their words, not ours). No stuffy formal dinners with strangers, no annoying ...
This was a perfect cruise for adults only. The entertainment was edgy and fun. The Service and food was 5 star. You could not find a more happy helpful staff than those on the Scarlet Lady. Disney was the standard for customer service, not any more. We NEVER sign up for another cruise while on the cruise, we did this time. That is how much we loved the food and service. I would highly ...
Incredible food offerings - I loved being able to book restaurants and try different things each night. Food was better than some of the top restaurants I’ve been to in London
Drinks were really well priced!! Had lovely cocktails and I would recommend the Frose all day
So many spaces to sit by the pool or in the sun - not limited at all. Basketball court was a plus on the top deck - so ...
We’ve been cruising since 2005 with Carnival and a few different river cruises so we decided to give RC a try due to scheduling needs. This review is a comparison of past experiences against the recent one with RC.
Embarkation - I will give them a pass on this one. There was some sort of medical issue is our understanding with a passenger causing a 2-3 hour delay. Not RC’s fault however; they ...
I had a really nice conversation about why can't the bar make a rum punch or a mud slide. I discussed why guests, me included get sent to the wrong place. I explained that after being in line for 20 minutes, I would be sent somewhere else. Yesterday I needed cash to leave tips--there is no way to get cash??? Nope! I've never seen such folly. Staff are skilled in debate--"No Sir, they did not ...