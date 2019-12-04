  • Newsletter
Martinique Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
400 reviews

1-10 of 400 Martinique Cruise Reviews

Review for Royal Clipper to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Heather Sk
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Vibrant town. Amazing library, worth a visit. Cathedral not open in middle of the day. Big open market for fresh fruit and vegies and a lot of tourist souvenirs. ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Vision of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
ikabod
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Old French port and it was dismal. Euros required. Merchants were out to scam you. Euros and US$ were treated as equal - not so. ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
romsey chechy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We played golf on the Robert Trent Jones designed course. It was in very poor condition (reflected in cheap green fee) which was a shame as its a great design. There were no taxis available to do your own thing and we got a lift there in a delivery van! ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
GYBR53
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Took local ferry to beach. Ferry ride was great - €7 each round trip. Beach was average. Bars expensive. ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Koningsdam to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
rogesue
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Horrible stop. The locals are not friendly. ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Review for MSC Preziosa to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
jerseyv
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We took a short walk to see the impressive Schoelcher Library ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
CaptnPaul
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Nothing to see and do - especially on Sundays. Some areas aren't safe. ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Caribbean Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
blloydtbird
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We walked around the city for a few hours, mostly people watching and visiting shops. Had a great time, low key port for us. Would consider an excursion next time but had fun. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Caribbean Princess to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
hany63
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just walked off and shopped. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Koningsdam to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
vacationes
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

North of Martinique does have a fantastic green nature! A good enthousiastic female guide. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

