Cruiser Rating
Review for
Royal Clipper to Caribbean - All
Heather Sk
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s
Vibrant town. Amazing library, worth a visit.
Cathedral not open in middle of the day.
Big open market for fresh fruit and vegies and a lot of tourist souvenirs. ...
Review for
Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All
romsey chechy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s
We played golf on the Robert Trent Jones designed course. It was in very poor condition (reflected in cheap green fee) which was a shame as its a great design. There were no taxis available to do your own thing and we got a lift there in a delivery van! ...
Review for
Britannia to Caribbean - All
GYBR53
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s
Took local ferry to beach. Ferry ride was great - €7 each round trip. Beach was average. Bars expensive. ...
Review for
Caribbean Princess to Caribbean - All
blloydtbird
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s
We walked around the city for a few hours, mostly people watching and visiting shops. Had a great time, low key port for us. Would consider an excursion next time but had fun. ...
