Review for a Asia Cruise on Westerdam

I don't know, I think HAL could skip this port. They hype it up saying that most of the crew are coming here to visit their family and meet their babies, etc. That is nice, but for those of us getting off the ship it was not too pleasant. It was super hot, even as I was the first to walk off the ship, then the walk to the old town involved a dirty and uneven trip through the port, and then ...