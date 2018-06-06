  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Manila Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
62 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 62 Manila Cruise Reviews

Review for a Asia Cruise on Silver Whisper

Gougeon
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Did the old city walking tour with tea at the Manila hotel. Great tour ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Review for a Asia Cruise on Silver Whisper

sssxguy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Great welcome and send-off from dancers and drummers at the quayside. Took a typical tour of city highlights, but beware of potential pickpockets. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

ashstreet
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Did not take an excursion. Walked to the beautiful old Manila Hotel for coffee....stunning interiors, and there is an art gallery featuring the works of local artists and artisans. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for a Asia Cruise on Silver Spirit

alexmartin
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Excellent tour of Corregidor ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Westerdam

TravelDreamer75
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I don't know, I think HAL could skip this port. They hype it up saying that most of the crew are coming here to visit their family and meet their babies, etc. That is nice, but for those of us getting off the ship it was not too pleasant. It was super hot, even as I was the first to walk off the ship, then the walk to the old town involved a dirty and uneven trip through the port, and then ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Silver Muse

Chameleon
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We went on a day trip to Tagaytay. It was a very long drive to Tagaytay and there was not much to see either on the journey or at the site. Our tour guide was interesting but do not feel I would recommend this excursion ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Westerdam

KWCowell
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We took an independent tour of sites related to Jose Rizal in Manila. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

sassyw
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Took a walking tour. City so crowded and tour guide not very helpful as pavements uneven and much difficulty in navigating. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Coral Princess

2Flabers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Very poor city with many slums. Jeepneys were interesting. Taal volvlcano in Tagatay City was nice. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Review for a Asia Cruise on Ovation of the Seas

Mala56
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Interesting to see the heart of manila and even the large shopping Mall - coffee needed! ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Styles from Manila Reviews
Manila Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.