Cruiser Rating
Review for
Queen Victoria to World Cruise
jjessie
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s
Good overall but saw very little wildlife and the rain forest walk was a bit sterile. Make sure you are well covered with Deet etc. We were bitten despite this and it is a Malaria area ...
Review for
Seabourn Quest to Amazon River
lujoleasing
10+ Cruises • Age 60s
If your a normal human being and would like to explore a wide range of animals , reptiles , birds , insects and on top all that with so much history from all walks of life , medicine , technology all in the center of the Brazilian jungle in most important river in the world , imagine Henry ford traveling there to develop his tiers for model T , explore the opera house and see the effort to ...
Review for
Viking Sea to Caribbean - All
PEverdell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s
This was an early morning bird watching expedition with Brazilian ornithologists. We confirmed 34 species in a short amount of time. Great trip and professionally done. ...
Review for
Viking Sea to Caribbean - All
PEverdell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s
We saw the meeting of the waters as we came in to Manaus from the ship. Interesting but not much to it. Returned to ecological park for back river tour. ...
Review for
Viking Sea to Caribbean - All
PEverdell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s
Caiman spotting was done from small canoes at night. Our native guide grabbed a spotted Caiman and allowed us to see it close up. ...
Review for
Viking Sea to Caribbean - All
PEverdell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s
This was up river on the Rio Negro. Interesting tour through the jungle showing ways natives and others would survive in the forest. ...
