Manaus Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
20 reviews

1-10 of 20 Manaus Cruise Reviews

Review for Queen Victoria to World Cruise

User Avatar
jjessie
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Good overall but saw very little wildlife and the rain forest walk was a bit sterile. Make sure you are well covered with Deet etc. We were bitten despite this and it is a Malaria area ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
dlemke
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Tour very good scenic giving good understanding of area ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to South America

User Avatar
Dwjehn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Great trip out to jungle and meeting of waters ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to South America

User Avatar
Dwjehn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Good trip especially the opera house and museums ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
dlemke
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Zoo was small but very informative as to their purpose of rescue ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Seabourn Quest to Amazon River

User Avatar
lujoleasing
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

If your a normal human being and would like to explore a wide range of animals , reptiles , birds , insects and on top all that with so much history from all walks of life , medicine , technology all in the center of the Brazilian jungle in most important river in the world , imagine Henry ford traveling there to develop his tiers for model T , explore the opera house and see the effort to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
PEverdell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was an early morning bird watching expedition with Brazilian ornithologists. We confirmed 34 species in a short amount of time. Great trip and professionally done. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
PEverdell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We saw the meeting of the waters as we came in to Manaus from the ship. Interesting but not much to it. Returned to ecological park for back river tour. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
PEverdell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Caiman spotting was done from small canoes at night. Our native guide grabbed a spotted Caiman and allowed us to see it close up. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
PEverdell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was up river on the Rio Negro. Interesting tour through the jungle showing ways natives and others would survive in the forest. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

