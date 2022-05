Review for Azura to Europe - All

I chose this cruise for the itinerary. It was my first P&O cruise and it will certainly be my last. My wife and I had completed 18 cruises with various lines all of which were of a much higher standard than P&O. Azura is tired and the service, food and entertainment are well below an acceptable standard. This was Azura's first cruise in Europe and the ship had travelled from the Caribbean to ...