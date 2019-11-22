Review for Carnival Pride to Europe - All

We booked a hike to Caminito del Rey which is 45 minutes outside of town. This is a hike on a boardwalk on the edge of a canyon wall. Excellent tour group by Sunshine Tours Andalucia. It was a 6 hour adventure at 75 bucks a person. well worth. Google it and then book. Its not as scary as it looks because the boardwalk is 6 ft wide in places but it is gorgeous and great to get some exercise ...