  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Malaga Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
522 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 522 Malaga Cruise Reviews

Review for Carnival Pride to Europe - All

User Avatar
JBEAS11
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked a hike to Caminito del Rey which is 45 minutes outside of town. This is a hike on a boardwalk on the edge of a canyon wall. Excellent tour group by Sunshine Tours Andalucia. It was a 6 hour adventure at 75 bucks a person. well worth. Google it and then book. Its not as scary as it looks because the boardwalk is 6 ft wide in places but it is gorgeous and great to get some exercise ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
cc&jp
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Last time we were here was in 2008. The port has improved so much. A real pleasure to dock here and visit so easily this beautiful city. ´ ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Norwegian Gem to Europe - All

User Avatar
sabre635
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Never spent much time in Malaga before, but thoroughly enjoyed it. Went to the Auto Museum which was nice and walking through the old part of town was great. Having tapas in the square outside the Alcazaba was perfect. Malaga has a nice beach, but it was too cold to enjoy that. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Nautica to World Cruise

User Avatar
sw11265
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our booked shore excursion to tour the Alhambra was cancelled!!! A second booked shore excursion was also cancelled. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
granthodgkinson
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Lovely little port to visit. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Review for Iona to Europe - All

User Avatar
Welsh pride
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Málaga never disappoints. Something for everyone. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Review for Costa Magica to Transatlantic

User Avatar
DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Walked around and took in the Spanish flair ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
badgers1227
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking provided a free bus into town. We explored on our own and got some great photos ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for MSC Preziosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
BartDT
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Easy to explore by foot ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Norwegian Star to Transatlantic

User Avatar
GMan1989
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Used hop on hop off bus. Great value, fantastic port! ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Malaga Reviews
Malaga Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Malaga Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Malaga Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Malaga River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Malaga Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Malaga Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.