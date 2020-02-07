  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Madeira (Funchal) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
549 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 549 Madeira (Funchal) Cruise Reviews

Review for Enchanted Princess to Europe - All

User Avatar
dingleydell
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Went on a 4x4 off road adventure tour, excellent, driver was fun and knowledgeable. The off road part was not very long, but it was an experience to go up the narrow steep road as well. Nice amount of time at stops, did not feel rushed. Would recommend great day ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Canary Islands

User Avatar
notley-cruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Took a local taxi to cliff top and then Monte top station, friendly local driver. Far quicker than queuing for cable car ascent. Tropical gardens pleasant experience with reasonable entry free and cafe prices. Took Gondola down, no queues. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Tgtagg
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Another wonderful city. Easy access plenty to do anther one to revisit ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Sky Princess to Europe - All

User Avatar
Jo and Rob
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Madeira is a beautiful island. We were unlucky with our tour experience but know from previous visits how lovely the island is. I highly recommend the cable car and toboggan tour that we took on a previous cruise. If you want to visit Blandy’s then DIY is a better experience and much cheaper. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Review for Sky Princess to Europe - All

User Avatar
Msfreqflyr
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Would have enjoyed a longer stay in Funchal. Great walking around on land first time in a week since we left Fort Lauderdale. Weather was nice. Locals were friendly and shopping at the nearby shopping mall had a great book store. The library was taken out of Sky Princess because of Covid we were told by Princess at guest services. We walked right off the ship and enjoyed it so much. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Review for Regal Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jangor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As this was an unplanned stop, the first day was pretty boring, with HO-HO bus, but did find a great shopping area. Second day was great! Highly recommend trip to Els Calderers Sant Joan. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Taf54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Excellent. Catch the yellow hop on, hop off and marvel at the fishing village at stop 14. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
lozzles1987
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Highly recommend the cable car and toboggan ride back down - though don't do it through Cunard excursion, it is far cheaper to do it on your own! ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Julian Bown
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Organised our own day ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Review for Marella Explorer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
TheFatFryer
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Do the cable car ride up the mountain. Then take the sleigh ride back down. It’s expensive but well worth it!! Just don’t walk down the mountain after. Take a taxi and be thankful. It’s about a mile and a half down a one in three hilll. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Madeira (Funchal) Reviews
Madeira (Funchal) Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Madeira (Funchal) Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Madeira (Funchal) Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Madeira (Funchal) Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Madeira (Funchal) First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews
Madeira (Funchal) Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent